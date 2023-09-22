Deputies find stolen vehicles in St. Albans

The stolen vehicles were found on Wednesday, deputies said.

ST ALBANS, Maine — Deputies in Somerset County located stolen vehicles on Wednesday, authorities say.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release that it received a report about a stolen white 2013 Kia Optima that was taken from a home in Palmyra on Monday.

On Wednesday, a deputy received a tip the stolen vehicle was in St. Albans. That deputy later found parts of the stolen vehicle at a home on Gould Lane, a private road off Pond Road, the release stated.

A detective with the sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for the property and found the stolen Kia Optima there disassembled. Other stolen vehicles were found there, including a white 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck reported stolen by the Newport Police Department and a 2014 Suzuki motorcycle that was reported stolen from Hancock County in 2021, deputies said.

Steven Dumont, 41, of St. Albans, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, according to the release. His bail was set at $5,000 cash. Dumont remains at the Somerset County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 6.

Deputies said Shania Tripp, 25, of St. Albans, was also charged with receiving stolen property and violations of conditions of release. Her court appearance is also scheduled for Dec. 6.

The investigation remains ongoing and may result in more charges, according to the release.