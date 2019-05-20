LEXINGTON, S.C. — Defense testimony continues Wednesday in the trial of Timothy Jones, Jr. after taking Memorial Day off. The Lexington father is accused of killing his five children in August of 2014 before dumping their bodies in Alabama. He was eventually arrested in Mississippi.

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty for Jones, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the case.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from a doctor, who said Jones could have been affected by drug use, a DSS case worker and several of Jones' co-workers.

RELATED: Defense argues drugs affected SC man who killed his five kids

Dr. Joseph Lipman, a neuropharmacologist, testified that Jones’ synthetic marijuana use more likely than not exacerbated his delusional state and increased his paranoid, psychotic behavior.

The jury also heard from Sherry Henry, a retired case manager from Lexington County Department of Social Services (DSS), who had performed a risk assessment after a call from school officials at Saxe Gothe Elementary.

On Friday, jurors heard from the grandmother of the man accused of killing his five children in South Carolina. Roberta Thornsberry remembered him as being 'intelligent' growing up, but said that he became rigid in his beliefs and appeared to be bi-polar when he became an adult.

When her son, Timothy Sr., married Tim’s mother Cynthia, the young couple were living with her. Thornsberry described Jones’ mother as “nutty as a fruitcake.” Eventually, Tim’s father had Cynthia committed to a mental hospital.

RELATED: 'I never thought he'd hurt his children' Grandmother of Timothy Jones testifies

Defense testimony got underway Wednesday after the prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning

RELATED: Murder in Lexington: Defense begins in Tim Jones Jr. trial

In nearly seven days of prosecution testimony, the state called more than 30 witnesses in their case, including the mother of the victim's and Jones' ex-wife, Amber Kyzer. Jurors also heard from two law enforcement officers who claimed they heard confessions from Jones.

RELATED: 'My babies should be alive:' Mom of 5 SC children who were killed testifies

RELATED: 'God I'm sorry:' SC man says in audio he killed his 5 children

RELATED: SC man Googled 'missing children' days after killing his kids, prosecution claims

RELATED: The state rests in the murder trial of Timothy Jones Jr.

An 18-person jury, made up of 10 women and 8 men will decide Timothy Ray Jones Jr.'s guilt or innocence in the murder of his five children: Elaine, 1; Gabriel Jones, 2; Nahtahn Jones, 6; Elias Jones, 7; and Mera Gracie Jones, 8.