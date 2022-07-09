Person shot at Deering Oaks Park has died

The 31-year-old Portland man died this morning from his injuries at Maine Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Sept. 7, 2022.

The victim of a shooting Wednesday night at Deering Oaks Park in Portland has died from his injuries at Maine Medical Center.

Police responded to report of a shooting at the park shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Portland Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found Walter Omal, 31, of Portland at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the release said. He was treated on scene and then brought to Maine Medical Center. He died Thursday morning, according to the release.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Omal's death.

#BREAKING @PolicePortland say the victim in the Deering Oaks shooting, 31 y.o. Walter Omal, died of his injuries early this AM at @MaineMed @newscentermaine #maine — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) September 8, 2022

"Investigators are still on scene looking for evidence," the release reported. "Because of the close proximity to the incident, we have asked the Department of Public Works to drain the duck pond in Deering Oaks and once that is complete we will be conducting a search of the pond."

The release said investigators are urging anyone who may have information that might assist in this case to call 207-874-8575.

No additional information has been released.