Investigation underway after officials fire guns during arrest in Hancock County

It happened as Sgt. Travis Frost and Deputy Zack Allen were attempting to arrest a man on a warrant charging burglary, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said.

DEER ISLE, Maine — Two members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave as the Office of the Maine Attorney General investigates the circumstances that led them to fire shots during an arrest in Deer Isle.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Sunday, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Sgt. Travis Frost and Deputy Zack Allen were attempting to arrest Aaron Bulger, 37, of Deer Isle, on a warrant charging burglary, the release stated.

Bulger allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy and a police K9, and deputies fired shots, the sheriff's office said.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called to the scene and, after a standoff, Bulger was taken into custody, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said it did not appear that Bulger was hit with any gunfire, and he was treated at a local hospital before being taken to the Hancock County Jail.