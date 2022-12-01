Deer Isle couple charged after drug raid nets fentanyl, crack cocaine, 46 guns

Two people face aggravated drug trafficking charges after drug agents seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash, and 46 guns.

DEER ISLE, Maine — A Deer Isle couple was charged with aggravated drug trafficking following a raid of their home Wednesday that yielded fentanyl, crack cocaine, and 46 guns.

Heather Davis, 42, and Dexter Bray, 42, were taken to Hancock County Jail and held with no bail, Commander Peter Arno of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) said in a release. They were expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Bray was investigated in November by the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol and found with 3 guns, approximately 10 grams of fentanyl, and more than $3,000 in cash, Arno said in the release.

After an investigation by the MDEA, agents obtained a search warrant and executed it at Bray's home on Goa Way Wednesday afternoon.

Agents allegedly seized 23 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of crack cocaine, more than $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and 46 guns.

Davis is charged with one count of Class A felony aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl) and violations of conditions of release due to a previous arrest for possession of fentanyl, Arno said in the release.

Bray is charged with two counts of Class A felony aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (fentanyl).

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also assisted with the investigation.