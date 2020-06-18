Maine man charged with aggravated assault of former girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter

According to the Penobscot County district attorney's office, the girl sustained a significant head injury and has remained hospitalized at EMMC since the incident.

ORRINGTON, Maine — A man from Dedham is accused of assaulting the 2-year-old daughter of his former girlfriend at a home in Orrington on May 24.

Jason Brown was arrested earlier this week and charged with class A aggravated assault.

According to the Penobscot County district attorney's office,the girl sustained a significant head injury and has remained hospitalized at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center since the incident.

The incident allegedly happened in the early morning hours. Brown is said to have shared an apartment in Orrington with the former girlfriend.

Brown appeared before a justice of the Penobscot Judicial Center Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $25,000 single surety.