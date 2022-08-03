Deaths of woman, 2 kids in Northfield, NH investigated as 'suspicious'

The attorney general's office revealed few details about the investigation.

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The deaths of a woman and two children in Northfield, New Hampshire, are being investigated as suspicious, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Authorities said Wednesday afternoon they are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths — an adult woman and two children — at a residence in Northfield.

No further details were shared, but the attorney general's office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Read the original story on NBC 10 Boston's website here.