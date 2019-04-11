BANGOR, Maine — Fire officials continue to investigate a fire at a Bangor home that killed a man on Friday after they determined that it was set intentionally and are now ruling the man's death a homicide.

Bangor firefighters responded the home at 258 Essex Street for a report of smoke and a fire alarm going off just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 1, according to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu.

Beaulieu said, when firefighters arrived, the home was filled with smoke coming from a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters found 59-year-old Berton Conley unconscious. He was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta determined Conley's manner of death to be a homicide.

Investigators of the Office of the State Fire Marshal have determined that the fire was set intentionally.

Detectives assigned to the Bangor Police Criminal Investigation Division have been investigating this incident throughout the weekend and continue to do so. Officials say the arson seems to be an isolated incident, and there is no concern for the public's safety.

If anyone has information regarding the activities or whereabouts of Conley on the night of October 31 into the morning of November 1, they are asked to call the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, or a message can be left on the department tip line at (207) 947-7382 option 5.

