Death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County ruled a homicide

Deputies were called to an Edgecomb residence Sunday morning to find the child not breathing.

EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a Lincoln County 3-year-old was ruled a homicide on Wednesday after an autopsy was conducted on Monday.

The toddler was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to an Edgecomb residence Sunday morning to find the 3-year-old not breathing, according to a previous news release.

The child was reportedly brought to the Miles Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, as is typical for all child deaths in Maine, the release stated.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding Handrahan's death, and authorities will release additional information when appropriate, according to the Wednesday release.