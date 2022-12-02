Fatal Portland shooting deemed a homicide

The 26-year-old Portland man was taken to Maine Medical Center after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday night. He eventually died there.

A fatal shooting that happened in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street in Portland on Tuesday has been ruled a homicide.

Portland police officers responded to a report of gunshots near the two streets around 9:45 p.m. when they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon, of Portland, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a news release from the Portland Police Department said on Friday.

According to the release, Flexon was taken to Maine Medical Center. He died there later on.

On Wednesday, an autopsy was done on the Portland man's body, and his death was ruled a homicide, the release stated.

Police said in the release this incident does not appear to be random, and there is no danger to the public.

Investigators with the department urged anyone who has information to call 207-874-8575.