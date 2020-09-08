Police: 1 dead, 20 injured after shooting at Southeast DC cookout

D.C. Police are looking for multiple shooters after a cookout in Ward 7 resulted in multiple people shot. No arrests have been made.

WASHINGTON — An overnight shooting in Southeast, D.C. has killed a 17-year-old and left 20 injured, a spokesperson with D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast in Ward 7, with multiple detectives and forensic squads still on the scene into Sunday morning.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham confirmed 20 people have been injured in the shooting, 11 of which are females, and that they are currently looking for multiple shooters.

One of those victims includes an off-duty 1st District Police officer who was shot and is currently struggling for her life, D.C. police said.

Cousin Octavia Brown and grandmother Patience Brown said the victim was their loved one: 17-year old Christopher Brown, a father to 1-year-old Elijah and who was expecting another on the way.

One neighbor told WUSA9 that the shooting occurred during a block party or cookout that was kicking off on the residential street late last night, with "hundreds" of people in the street. One resident said he saw a man "slumped over on a car bleeding like crazy," saying many were ducking for cover when shots rang out.

Over 20 responding units arrived at the scene, including paramedics, ambulances and emergency supervisors. No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning and no further details have been announced yet by DC Police

This was that 34th & EAT cookout Malik (@allhomage) was bragging about on IG with all them bottles of Dusse. People been warning him all day this was a bad idea bc of the pandemic, and now look at him with 2 kinds of blood on his hands. Pathetic. Im so angry for my city tonight😤 https://t.co/n9S1NP1JV5 — Miranda👟 (@Minne_miraaa) August 9, 2020

#BREAKING cont: neighbors say there was a big block party here yesterday that started around 5. Blocks of streets were crowded with people. They tell us they heard multiple gunshots. Still waiting to get official update from police. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bj2W7aO5Xk — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 9, 2020

On social media, several accounts posted images of an event called "EAT Cookout" that took place near 34th and Dubois Place with hundreds in attendance. It is not yet confirmed if that was the location of the shooting.

"We have got to start being apart of the solution," John Ayala, the grandfather of 11-year-old Davon McNeal, said. McNeal was shot and killed in a Southeast neighborhood not far from Dubois Place on the Fourth of July.

"D.C. is under siege," he said at Sunday's scene.

"You need to stop because you took away something that belonged to me, somebody hat I loved so much and somebody dear to me," Grandmother Patience Brown told WUSA9 in a phone call hours after the shooting.

She described Christopher as a great person and would affectionately call him her "Poppy."

"I know this is not the only child or will be the last child," she continued. "But they need to stop this. I want everybody to be safe and happy. But this is not the way to be safe. And this is not the way to be happy."

Cousin Octavia Brown said she is heartbroken over Sunday's events. Brown came out to the streets of 33rd and Dubois to mourn, telling WUSA9 that Christopher was a great father to his one-year-old son Elijah.

Artecka Brown, Christophers' mother, agrees. She described her son as an energetic person with an infectious smile and a love for dance, the oldest of five boys.

"He was an innocent king...he just wanted to go attend a neighborhood party," she said in a phone call Sunday. "Overall, he is a father, he has one-year-old son and another on the way."

Early Sunday morning, keys, flipflops and other personal items were still seen scattered on the sidewalk of the scene.

Roads remained closed on 34th Street between Minnesota Avenue and D Street as police continue to investigate the scene.