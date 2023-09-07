Dayton man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

DAYTON, Maine — A man from Dayton is facing a slew of charges after an alleged domestic violence incident Tuesday.
Michael Currier, 47, has been charged with the following, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss:
- Aggravated domestic violence assault (strangulation), class B
- Aggravated reckless conduct, class B
- Domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class C
- Obstructing report of crime or injury, class D
- Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, class D
- Discharging a firearm near a dwelling, class E
- Violating conditions of release, class E
Maine State Police troopers responded to a home on Dyer Road around 10:30 p.m., Moss said. It was alleged that Currier assaulted a woman and fired a gun inside and outside of the home with others present, including children, according to the release.
The woman was take to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said.
The Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and, around 5 a.m., Currier was arrested and taken to York County Jail, the release stated.
The York County Sheriff’s Office, York County Emergency Management Agency, and Dayton Fire / Rescue assisted Maine State Police at the scene.
