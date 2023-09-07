Dayton man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

A woman was take to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

DAYTON, Maine — A man from Dayton is facing a slew of charges after an alleged domestic violence incident Tuesday.

Michael Currier, 47, has been charged with the following, according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss:

Aggravated domestic violence assault (strangulation), class B

Aggravated reckless conduct, class B

Domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class C

Obstructing report of crime or injury, class D

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, class D

Discharging a firearm near a dwelling, class E

Violating conditions of release, class E

Maine State Police troopers responded to a home on Dyer Road around 10:30 p.m., Moss said. It was alleged that Currier assaulted a woman and fired a gun inside and outside of the home with others present, including children, according to the release.

The woman was take to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, Moss said.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and, around 5 a.m., Currier was arrested and taken to York County Jail, the release stated.