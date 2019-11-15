WINDHAM, Maine — Day three of Noah Gaston’s murder retrial got underway as his defense tried to turn up the heat on the lead detective on the case and called into question how well evidence was collected.

Gaston's defense cross-examed the lead detective in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland on Friday. They questioned if she and her team took the full steps to ensure all evidence was collected from the Windham home where Gaston fatally shot his wife, Alicia. Gaston claims he thought Alicia was an intruder when he shot her on Jan. 14, 2016.

The defense grilled the detective with questions about statements made by the Gaston's when they were questioned by police and how they were reported in court documents as well as how long it took police to determine they had a crime on their hands.



It all goes back to the defense’s opening statements - they are arguing that state police detectives immediately drew conclusions about what happened turning their focus on making the case about domestic violence and not real facts.

