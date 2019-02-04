AUGUSTA, Maine — The trial continued Tuesday for the woman charged in the December 2017 death of a 4-year-old girl.

Shawna Gatto, 44, pleaded not guilty to depraved indifference murder last January in connection with the death of Kendall Chick. The child was in the care of her grandfather, Scott Hood, and Gatto at the time of her death.

Day two of Gatto’s murder trial included testimony from Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, Maine’s chief medical examiner.

Flomenbaum walked investigators through dozens of graphic autopsy images of Chick’s body, which showed severe bruising and cuts on her face, neck, head and extremities.

He spoke about how he arrived at the determination of blunt force trauma to the abdomen as a cause of Chick's death.

Gatto’s defense was expected to cross-examine Flomenbaum after the morning recess.