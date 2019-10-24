SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough police are searching for a 49-year-old Raymond man with considered dangerous and with "a violent history" who is charged in connection with an Oct. 12 domestic violence assault on Beech Ridge Road.

Timothy P. Harmon, whose last known address was on Spiller Road in Raymond, is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing report of a crime and violation of bail conditions, according to a release from Deputy Chief John O'Malley of the Scarborough Police Department.

Harmon, who police say has been previously convicted multiple times for assault, domestic violence assault and other crimes, allegedly strangled the female victim.

Police say Harmon has actively avoided police and appears to be getting assistance from friends in evading law enforcement.

He was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the area of Cash Corner in South Portland.

Harmon is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Harmon is a self-employed plumbing and heating technician. He is driving a white 2010 Chevrolet Express van with Maine conservation plate 6570M.

O'Malley said people should not approach Harmon, but ask anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to contact them at (207) 883-6361 or to call the Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (207) 730-GET'M (4386).

