Cumberland man facing charges after allegedly stabbing individual in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A Cumberland man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man in Portland on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Portland police officers responded to the area of 5 Portland St. for a report of a man who had been stabbed, the police department said in a news release.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim was found to have been stabbed multiple times, according to the release.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

"Upon receiving a description of the suspect, officers were able to locate 25-year-old Antonio Henriques of Cumberland shortly after the incident," the release stated.

Henriques has been charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and was booked at the Cumberland County Jail.

Investigators urge anyone who may have information that might assist in this case to call them at 207-874-8575.

No additional details were released.