Cumberland County Sheriff's Office seeking community's help in locating aggravated assault suspect

MAINE, USA — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the community in locating an aggravated assault suspect.

Thomas Staley is a suspect in an aggravated assault and domestic violence assault incident that occurred at a home in Naples, according to the sheriff's office.

Staley drives a dark-colored jeep with temporary Maine plates. The jeep he drives may be a Jeep Compass, the sheriff's office said.