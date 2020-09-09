x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Crime

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office seeking community's help in locating aggravated assault suspect

Thomas Staley is a suspect in an aggravated assault and domestic violence assault incident that occurred at a home in Naples.
Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

MAINE, USA — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the community in locating an aggravated assault suspect.

Thomas Staley is a suspect in an aggravated assault and domestic violence assault incident that occurred at a home in Naples, according to the sheriff's office. 

Staley drives a dark-colored jeep with temporary Maine plates. The jeep he drives may be a Jeep Compass, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to email tips@cumberlandcounty.org or call Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 207-893-2810. 

Related Articles