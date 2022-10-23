Two people injured in overnight Casco shooting

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it has a person of interest in a shooting that happened around midnight at 18 Wings Way in Casco on October 23.

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight on Sunday.

In a press release, Captain Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said multiple witnesses called the police around midnight about an incident happening at 18 Wings Way in Casco. They said there had been a large gathering where several fights began. Witnesses said a person then started shooting a gun.

Joyce said two men were injured and released at the scene. Stephen Blais, 45, of Casco, had a single gunshot wound. Micah Andujar, 20, of Biddeford, had a minor hand injury.

Joyce said the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office does have a person of interest in this shooting and is following up on leads.

Meadow Road, which intersects 18 Wings Way, was shut down for a while overnight in the area of Plains Road. Joyce said as of 7:30 a.m.; it is back open.

Officials from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Windham Police Department, Bridgton Police Department, Casco Fire/EMS, and Raymond Fire/EMS responded to the scene.