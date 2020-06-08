Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigating burglary at Maine brewery

HARRISON, Maine — Some appears to have broken into Fluvial Brewing in Harrison on Wednesday night.
The brewery posted the following on its Facebook page Thursday:
As small business owners trying to survive this crazy COVID world...burglary doesn’t help! We were devastated this morning to find out that the brewery was broken into last night. Cumberland County is investigating with full on crime scene investigation. If anyone has information or saw suspicious activity last night please contact them at 1-800-501-1111 or let us know. Grrrrrr!!!!
In its Facebook post, Fluvial did not elaborate on what was stolen.
Anyone with information that could help crack the case is asked to contact the brewery or the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.