Crystal man indicted for attempted murder

CARIBOU, Maine — A 58-year-old Crystal man has been indicted in Aroostook County for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a woman known to him three times.

Police say on the morning of Jan. 13, a man and woman were arguing and the man shot the woman three times. According to police, the man called 911 and told the dispatcher what he had done.

The woman told police she was able to get away and ran outside. She was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.

The man, John Bragdon of Crystal, was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault.

On April 15, an Aroostook County grand jury handed up an indictment on counts including attempted murder, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, elevated aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.

Maine Deptartment of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss tells NEWS CENTER Maine the woman survived.