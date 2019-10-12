BOSTON — The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a witness tampering charge against a Maine man convicted of mailing fatal cyanide to an Englishman.

The decision, dated Friday, doesn't change the 25-year prison sentence for Sidney Kilmartin, of Windham. He's serving a separate 25-year sentence for mailing the cyanide, along with several concurrent 20-year sentences on other counts related to the case.

Kilmartin is currently serving his sentence at a federal detention center in Kentucky.

