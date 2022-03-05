Court hearing scheduled for Eliot Cutler on Tuesday in child pornography case

Tuesday is Cutler's initial court appearance on charges of child pornography possession, but he will not be there in person because his lawyers filed a waiver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A court hearing is scheduled for former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler on Tuesday.

Cutler faces four counts of possession of sexually explicit materials of a child under 12 years of age. Each charge has a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Cutler is best known for running as an independent candidate for governor in 2010 and 2014.

Tuesday is his initial appearance in court, but he will not be present because his lawyers filed a waiver.

Cutler and his attorney, Walter McKee, have requested an amendment to his bail conditions, asking that Cutler be allowed to use the internet with monitoring.

Cutler, 75, was arrested at his home in Brooklin in March after Maine State Police conducted searches at this property there and in Portland.

Cutler was taken to the Hancock County Jail. He was later released on $50,000 bail.