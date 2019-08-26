BANGOR, Maine — Alan Kochis resigned from the Bangor School District amid child pornography charges in August and now court documents reveal police found more than 200 videos and photos of children porn on the high-ranking employee's computer.

Court documents reveal Kochis had uploaded photos and videos of young boys naked and participating in sexual acts.

Court documents say, when police arrived at Kochis' home, his wife told police that this has been a problem in the past with photos that were of sexual nature and of "young Asian boys."

Mrs. Kochis told police at the time, she was concerned for her own boys, according to court documents.

Kochis told police he was "ashamed of his interest and said that his wife had even caught him years ago," according to court documents.