AUBURN, Maine — Newly released court documents obtained Friday reveal a he-said-she-said behind the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a Walmart parking lot.

The affidavit details a tense exchange between Gage Dalphonse, 21, and Jean Fournier, 41, after Dalphonse reportedly had a spat with Fournier's girlfriend, Tara Nguyen, in which they traded expletives.

Dalphonse made his first court appearance in Androscoggin County Superior Court Friday morning.

Police arrested and charged Dalphonse with murder Wednesday--four days after Saturday's shooting.

According to documents, Dalphonse, who used to work with Nguyen, told police Fournier threatened to "f***ing kill him," and "punched him" when he tried to drive away that night.

Fournier and Nguyen were among a group of at least 20 friends gathered in the parking lot, the affidavit states.

Both Nguyen and Dalphonse admitted to having a history of issues. They supposedly stemmed from disagreements while working together at a nursing facility that ultimately led to Nguyen's termination.

Nguyen told police she saw Dalphonse's car enter the lot and made a comment to him, calling him a "bitch." She said he replied by calling her a "whore."

Several witnesses said that prompted Fournier to react in defense of his girlfriend.

He demanded an apology from Dalphonse, according to the witness statements.

Nguyen told police Fournier walked towards Dalphonse's car and "she could see him calmly talking."

Dalphonse told police a very different story claiming he tried to drive away from the group and Fournier followed.

"He said he apologized to the man but told him he would not apologize to [Nguyen]," court documents state.

He said after Fournier punched him, he reached back at him in his car. That is when he told police he reached for his gun and "shot two rounds out the driver's side window."

Dalphonse told officers he used a Glock 19 handgun he carried to shoot, but said he "did not look where he was shooting."

An autopsy confirmed Fournier was shot twice in the back.

Friends of Fournier's in attendance Friday told NEWS CENTER Maine they are now demanding justice. They had stickers made that read "#Justice4Jean."

"He shouldn't have died, so he needs justice," Laura Phenor said. "As many people that speak out the better."

An emotional moment in the courtroom showed frustrations on both sides as family members said "I love you" to Dalphonse as he was escorted out of the room.

Dalphonse replied, "I love you too." Someone else shouted "F*** Gage."

"We can never ever see Jean again," Bianca Dibiase said. "Gage's family, they get to see him...that's not fair to us."

Family members of Dalphonse were visibly upset outside of the courthouse, but declined not speak to the media.

Dalphonse has not yet entered a plea. A judged ordered that he continue to be held in Androscoggin County Jail without bail.

If convicted, he faces anywhere from 25 years to life in prison.