WELLS, Maine — Wells Police have arrest warrants for a man and woman from Somersworth New Hampshire who confessed to robbing a gas station there on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wells Police received a call around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday from an employee of the Circle-K Irving Gas Station saying a white man wearing a scarf over his face and a black hoodie threatened him with a handgun, demanding cash from both registers.

The man walked out of the store heading north on Route 1, also known as Post Road. Police say they were on the scene in minutes but the suspects were not found.

State Police Trooper and his dog along followed tracks to some nearby cottages just north of the store where it was assumed the man got into a waiting vehicle.

Because the Irving is a mile from the Wells Junior High, High School and Elementary, all afterschool activities were cancelled and buses were delayed in bringing students home as police wanted to make sure the suspects were not near the school.

A short time later, Wells Police got a call from police in Somersworth, N.H. who said they questioned a man who admitted to robbing the Wells Circle-K as well as committing another armed robbery in Somersworth several days earlier.

Matthew Mosner, 27, confessed to police along with his girlfriend Danielle Theoret, 25, who drove the getaway car.

The couple is being held on $10,000 bail at the Strafford County Jail in New Hampshire awaiting extradition to Maine.