Couple arrested in Cornish after deputies allegedly find hidden heroin/fentanyl mix, crystal meth

James Day and Arlean Day were stopped just after midnight Tuesday in Cornish, the York County Sheriff's Office said.

CORNISH, Maine — A Maine couple faces Class A felony drug charges after a deputy allegedly found a heroin/fentanyl mix and crystal meth hidden in a compartment in their car.

James Day, 47, of West Baldwin and Arlean Day, 36, of Porter, were stopped at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday after a York County Sheriff's deputy allegedly saw an equipment violation.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Deputy Cody Frazier searched the driver, Arlean Day, and discovered a cut straw containing an unknown white, powdery residue.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 28.2 grams of crystal meth and 8.1 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, along with a package of resealable bags, hidden in a compartment under the center console.

Frazier also allegedly found a Kennedy toolbox containing machining tools and other items stolen during a burglary about a month ago, Sheriff William King Jr. said.

James Day and Arlean Day were each charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs and were taken to the York County Jail.

They are scheduled to appear in Alfred Superior Court on July 9.