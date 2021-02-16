Couple arrested in Cornish after deputies allegedly find hidden heroin/fentanyl mix, crystal meth

CORNISH, Maine — A Maine couple faces Class A felony drug charges after a deputy allegedly found a heroin/fentanyl mix and crystal meth hidden in a compartment in their car.
James Day, 47, of West Baldwin and Arlean Day, 36, of Porter, were stopped at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday after a York County Sheriff's deputy allegedly saw an equipment violation.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, Deputy Cody Frazier searched the driver, Arlean Day, and discovered a cut straw containing an unknown white, powdery residue.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 28.2 grams of crystal meth and 8.1 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, along with a package of resealable bags, hidden in a compartment under the center console.
Frazier also allegedly found a Kennedy toolbox containing machining tools and other items stolen during a burglary about a month ago, Sheriff William King Jr. said.
James Day and Arlean Day were each charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs and were taken to the York County Jail.
They are scheduled to appear in Alfred Superior Court on July 9.
An investigation into the incident continues.