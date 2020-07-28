Nude couple on dog walk fight with police, arrested in Massachusetts

An early morning dog walk, while in the nude, in Massachusetts, led to a fight with officers and multiple charges against the naked couple.

An early morning nude walk on Monday eventually led to a fight with cops and a Hopkinton couple facing several charges, according to authorities in Massachusetts.

Police say they responded to calls about a naked couple walking their dog on Hayden Rowe Street. There, officers found Mariel Kinney, 32, and Kevin Pinto, 30, who were completely nude, walking down the street with a medium-sized black dog named Lucy.

“It was kind of wild,” said Police Chief Joseph Bennett. “It wasn’t the typical day in Hopkinton, that’s for sure. They were buck naked.”

When questioned if they were alright and why they were unclothed, Kinney and Pinto either said they didn’t want to answer or answered incoherently, according to Bennett.

During questioning, the couple yelled and swore at the officers, resisting any efforts of “de-escalation,” said the chief.

“There was a short foot pursuit,” said Bennett. “Both [people] ran when they were told they were going to be arrested.”

Police arrested Kinney and Pinto around 6:30 a.m.

Police caught up to the pair who struggled violently. Pinto struck officers several times with the heel of his palm, while Kinney also struck officers. One officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released and is at home recovering.

“I’m grateful no one was seriously injured in a very volatile situation,” Bennett said.

Police arrested Kinney and Pinto and charged them with indecent exposure, assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

They were scheduled to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on Monday, but the arraignment results were not available.

The chief also added about Lucy, the dog that had been with the couple, “According to the officers, she is a very good dog.”