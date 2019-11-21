PORTLAND, Maine — A former Cumberland County Corrections Officer has been indicted on a manslaughter charge for a crash that occurred on July 21, 2019 that killed Raelynn Bell, 9, of Gorham.

According to the November list from the Grand Jury indictments, former Cumberland County Corrections Officer, Kenneth Morang, was charged with manslaughter on Thursday, November 21.

In a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Morang had resigned earlier in November since he had been injured in the crash and had not returned to work. Morang had planned to retire in December.

Morang served with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office for 13 years, and they say that they had never had any issues with him and that he was an excellent employee.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the week of the crash, Morang worked a total of 88 hours at Cumberland County Jail, and he had done consecutive double-shifts during the two days before the crash, according to information released by the office of Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce. Morang’s last shift began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Joyce said previously. The crash occurred about 2:53 p.m., police said. All of those shifts that week were voluntary.

