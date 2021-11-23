Corinth woman pleads guilty to OUI, manslaughter, will serve 30 months in prison

Melinda Hutchinson was sentenced for a July 2019 crash in Glenburn that killed 70-year-old Gordon Stuart.

BANGOR, Maine — A Corinth woman will serve 30 months of a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter and operating under the influence in connection with a July 2019 Glenburn crash that killed 70-year-old Gordon Stuart of Bangor.

Melinda Hutchinson, 30, entered the pleas on Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 30 months suspended and four years of probation, Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Brendan Trainor said.

Hutchinson was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala on Route 15 when it struck a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Stuart.

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in his car, 15-year-old Gage Stuart and 17-year-old Alicia Hobson, both of Kenduskeag, were taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Hutchinson was also taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center.