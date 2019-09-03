CORINTH, Maine — Maine State Police say a man was charged after he fled the scene of a rollover car crash at the intersection of West Corinth and Black Roads in Corinth where two passengers were injured on Saturday.

Dylan Caruso, 22, of Corinth was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash and Violation of Probation. Further charges may be pending.

Caruso led trooper Taylor Dube on an on foot chase through waist-deep snow for over 5 miles.

Two female passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.