Corinna counselor faces up to five years in prison, $250K fine for MaineCare fraud

BANGOR, Maine — A Corinna counselor faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in Bangor to MaineCare fraud Tuesday.

April McKinney, professionally April Taylor, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to falsifying appointment details and session notes in therapy service records between April and December 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

"McKinney used the falsified records to bill and receive funds from MaineCare. MaineCare is funded primarily by the federal government which pays approximately two-thirds of all reimbursed claims," the release said. "The deceitful act of submitting falsified information led to the misuse of taxpayer dollars through reimbursements higher than warranted by any actual patient care given."

McKinney will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.