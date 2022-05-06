Convicted child rapist arrested in Maine

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen, Massachusetts, was taken into custody at a home in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE, Maine — A Massachusetts man convicted of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child was arrested in Maine on Friday.

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen was taken into custody at a home in Farmingdale by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force after Massachusetts State Police found information that pointed to him being there, according to a release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Members of the task force went to the home Friday morning and saw a car pull up with Corbin in it as a passenger. Marshals and officers approached the car and arrested Corbin. They then found a loaded gun, the release states.

Corbin was charged as a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm by Maine authorities, according to the release.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said it is arranging his extradition to Massachusetts, where he's scheduled to be arraigned on May 12 for his rape conviction.

Corbin's arrest Friday came several days after he fled during his trial in Middlesex County Superior Court, the district attorney's office said.