NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Norridgewock Thursday night.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said that around 10:44 pm, the communications center received a call of a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Norridgewock.

Mitchell described the suspect as a white adult male, 25 to 28 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, approximately 170 pounds. The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, a dark brown hooded coat, light-colored gloves and work boots. Police say the suspect robbed the convenience store of an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was physically injured during this crime.

Mitchell said the Sheriff’s Office is withholding the amount of cash taken and whether the assailant was armed with a weapon during the robbery.

Convenience store robbed in Norridgewock Maine

NCM

If you have any information regarding this robbery please call the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-6386 or the tip line at 207-474-0230.

Mitchell said the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police and the Fairfield and Skowhegan Police Departments.

RELATED: Burglary at Elsmere BBQ possibly linked to 15 other business break-ins in Maine

RELATED: Armed suspects flee jewelry store robbery in Dover, N.H.

RELATED: Masked man robs Bowdoin Country Store at knifepoint