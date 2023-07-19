Connecticut woman facing OUI charges after crashing into stopped vehicle on I-95 off-ramp

Kathryn Lemoine, 25, reportedly failed to realize other vehicles on an Interstate 95 off-ramp were stopped and crashed into the rear end of a pickup truck.

SHERMAN, Maine — A Connecticut woman is facing charges after crashing into a pickup truck stopped on an off-ramp while reportedly driving under the influence Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., 25-year-old Kathryn Lemoine, of Norwich, Connecticut, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Interstate 95 in Sherman when she drove down an off-ramp and failed to realize other vehicles on the off-ramp were stopped, Maine State Police Troop F said in a news release.

As a result, Lemoine crashed into the rearend of a pickup truck that was being hauled by a well-drilling truck, according to the release.

A trooper arrived at the scene to begin an investigation into the crash, the release stated. The trooper believed Lemoine was operating under the influence of alcohol, and she was put through a standardized field sobriety test. After completing the test, Lemoine was placed under arrest for operating under the influence, according to the release.

"Lemoine was taken to the Aroostook County Jail for an intoxilyzer test," the release said. "At the completion of the test, it was determined that Lemoine’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit."

Lemoine has been charged with operating under the influence and was later released on bail.

No injuries were reported from the crash.