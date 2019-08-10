SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A Connecticut man was sentenced on drug charges in Somerset County Superior Court in Skowhegan Friday.

Deputy Chief Justice Robert Mullen sentenced 47-year-old Angel C. Pacheco, of Waterbury, Connecticut, to 15 years for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and criminal forfeiture.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said the sentence was a result of a drug raid that the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed on April 5, 2018, at the home of David and Beverly Sincyr on Dartmouth Street in Skowhegan.

During the search, police found 65 grams of heroin, 35 grams of crack cocaine, controlled pills, $4,240 in cash, drug-related paraphernalia, and drug-related documents, Chief Deputy Mitchell said. The seized drugs and cash were all possessed by Angel Pacheco.

Mitchell said the sentencing is a result of a culmination of outstanding police work that was initiated by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division.

