Connecticut man charged with drug trafficking after arrest at Van Buren library

VAN BUREN, Maine — A man from Connecticut is being charged with drug trafficking after police responded to a complaint regarding the individual's unusual behavior at the Van Buren public library on Wednesday.

At approximately 7:39 a.m., Maine State Police were called to the library after a complaint was made saying a man "was not acting right and appeared to be under the influence of something" in the parking lot, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

The caller was reportedly concerned "given the fact school was about to begin," and the library is located close by.

Agustin Rosa, 43, of Meriden, Connecticut, was detained by police upon their arrival, the release said. Both Rosa and his car, parked in the library parking lot, were reportedly searched.

Police found two vials filled with what was believed to be fentanyl on Rosa's person, and drug paraphernalia, tin foil, cutting agent, scales, and small plastic baggies inside his car, according to the release.

Rosa was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, Class A, and is being held at the Aroostook County Jail without bail.

"Rosa’s charge was aggravated because he was within 1000 feet of a school at the time of the incident," the release said.

Maine State Police were assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, and Van Buren Ambulance, the release stated.