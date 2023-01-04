AG: 17-year-old armed with knife shot, killed by police

Police were responding to a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.

CONCORD, N.H. — The person armed with a knife who was shot and killed by a police officer was a teenager, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Tuesday.

Officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.

The attorney general’s office said that the officers encountered 17-year-old Mischa Fay inside the home with the knife and that one officer discharged a stun gun and another officer fired his weapon. Fay died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy determined.

No officers were injured.