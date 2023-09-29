Concerns grow in Bangor following OUI arrest in school zone

Several drivers have been ticketed in school zones in the Bangor area this past week.

BANGOR, Maine — Community concerns about traffic infractions in Bangor school zones have increased this past week after police wrote several tickets to drivers breaking laws in the school zones.

"If you’re driving intoxicated or you’re on the phone or, one of the big ones that our school resource officers discovered, we have people that are driving past the school flaggers," Sgt. Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department said.

Police in Bangor even made an arrest this week of a driver speeding through a school zone while intoxicated. That driver was charged with operating under the influence, or an OUI.

"It takes a village to raise a child. And I think that the biggest thing is that we ask everyone to do their part when it comes to school safety. So, if you don’t have a child that’s in school, we still ask that when you’re around our buildings that you watch out for them. They’re young,” Ray Phinney, the school safety and communications director for Bangor schools, said.

Phinney also stressed that parents should take time to teach pedestrian fundamentals to their students.

"And a lot of those are following general safety protocols, making sure students look both ways before they cross the street. Making sure they meet the crossing guard at the corner and walk out with them to make sure traffic is stopped," Phinney said.

NEWS CENTER Maine also spoke with parents outside of Vine Street School, and one of those parents has even witnessed unsafe driving.

"Some cars will go a little bit faster up the street than probably they should be going," Cody Martin said.