Community responds to Fourth of July shooting in Naples

The community is working to recover from the shooting where a teenager was injured. The fireworks celebration is postponed for now.

NAPLES, Maine — For members of the Naples and Bridgton community, suspected shooter Alex Goodwin is known to have a troubled past.

Neighbors said he didn't finish school and had multiple run-ins with the law as a juvenile.

"It's something you never expect around here it's still a shock," Rick Thompson Junior said. Thompson said he went to school with the alleged shooter, Goodwin. "We went to middle school together, he got kicked out... I stayed in."

Thompson said Goodwin was just a few feet from his car when the two made eye contact. That is when Goodwin took off on foot, according to Thompson.

Law enforcement said Goodwin has still not been arrested. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said deputies are exploring several leads on Goodwin's whereabouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

For people visiting Naples for the fireworks show, the shooting came as a shock.

"I felt like I got caught with my pants down. Honestly, if he wanted to shoot at me he could have easily done it," Nick Rehberg said, who is visiting from the Midwest. "You think you come here and this is the last place it would happen."

Mainers visiting Naples for the celebration were also impacted.

Sam Luebberd said he had a date at Rick's Cafe, which was the scene of the alleged crime.

"We got here a little early and it just so happened we were there at the right time."

Luebberd said he noticed the victim allegedly shot by Goodwin and rushed over to offer first aid.

"He had two wounds, one on his inner leg and one on his shoulder," Luebberd said. "I just kept talking to him, asking him where he was from and telling him he's going to be ok and is in good hands."

Police are asking anyone with information on Goodwin to come forward and not approach him if they see him.

The town manager for Naples said his office is working to reschedule the fireworks celebration within the next week.