Community on edge following Sanford stabbing incident

State Police say 32-year-old Dane Brooks was stabbed Friday afternoon in Sanford, and died from his injuries early Saturday.

SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford.

According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford.

State Police say when law enforcement arrived at the scene, police learned the victim was already taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say Brooks died due to his injuries Saturday morning. The Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an examination on Brooks Sunday.

No arrest have been made in connection to the stabbing, per police.

"That type of violence, I don't think has happened around here in a long time," Brian Royer said.

Royer works at Eastside Convenience in Sanford, which is just up the street from where police say the stabbing incident happened.

"What happened? Why did it even happen? It's kind of on everybody's mind how it went down," Royer said.

Loved ones of Brooks did not wish to speak on camera, however Brooks partner Shaina Vieira wrote in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine:

"He was the love of my life, my person, my twin flame and was taken away from us! He was one of a kind, with charisma like no other. Always wanted the best for everyone and wanted everyone to see the best in themselves. He cared deeply for those he loved and would defend or help anyone that was ever in need, his heart was so big," Vieira wrote.

Vieira adds that Brooks loved to fish, hike and spend time with loved ones.

The incident happened in a densely populated residential area. Royer says a number of families live in the area, and many spend time at the nearby park and playground near the top of Bates Street in Sanford.

"The people here are good people. And one incident shouldn't destroy a community," Royer said.

According to Maine State Police, no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing incident.