Community Connector bus collides with pedestrian in Bangor

Bangor Police say just after 2:30 on Saturday afternoon a city bus collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian was a woman in her 70s who was seriously injured.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police said officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Hammond and Main street just after 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.

The names of those involved have not been released but police said it was a Community Connector bus that collided with a pedestrian, who was a woman in her 70s. She was seriously injured and rushed to a local medical center for treatment.

No one on the bus was injured.

Bangor Police and Fire responded to the scene and Bangor PD Accident Reconstruction Team and members of the Criminal Investigation Division were still on scene at about 5:30 on Saturday evening.