Community Connector bus collides with 72-year-old pedestrian in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police said officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Hammond and Main street just after 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Police said initial findings indicate a Community Connector bus was turning off Hammond Street onto Main Street when it collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Amarylis Fisher, 72, of Rancho Mirage, CA, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a local medical center for treatment.

Danielle Barnett, 46, of Alton was driving the bus at the time of the accident.

No one on the bus was injured.

Bangor Police and Fire responded to the scene and Bangor PD Accident Reconstruction Team and members of the Criminal Investigation Division were still on scene at about 5:30 on Saturday evening. However, the crash remains under investigation.