Police seek answers in missing child case after 52 years

Douglas Chapman, 3, was playing outside on June 2, 1971, in a sandpile about 25 yards from his house when he allegedly vanished.

ALFRED, Maine — A boy from Alfred has been missing for 52 years, and police are still searching for answers.

On June 2, 1971, 3-year-old Douglas Chapman was playing outside by a sand pile about 25 yards from his house when he allegedly vanished, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police.

His mother told police she was talking on the phone inside the house, and when she came out to check on him, she couldn’t find him, according to the post. She reported him missing to the police at 10:30 a.m. His father was at work.

The entire community searched for Douglas, but he was never found.

During an interview years ago, with NEWS CENTER Maine learned that dogs traced Douglas' scent through the woods and up to Gore Road.

Maine State Police are asking anyone with information on the missing case of Douglas Chapman to call police at 207-624-7076.

