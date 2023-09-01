Man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking in Somerset County

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — A North Anson man pleaded guilty Friday in United States District Court in Bangor to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

In a release Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine said court records show Cody Mosher, 29, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Norridgewock and Madison in January 2023. When Mosher was apprehended, officers located approximately 758.91 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of cocaine, a substantial amount of cash, and more than 300 pills in the vehicle, the release stated.

Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, and the amount seized represented more than 379,000 lethal doses, according to the release.

Mosher faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million, followed by a minimum of four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine said. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine Mosher's sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.