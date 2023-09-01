Man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine — A North Anson man pleaded guilty Friday in United States District Court in Bangor to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.
In a release Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine said court records show Cody Mosher, 29, led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Norridgewock and Madison in January 2023. When Mosher was apprehended, officers located approximately 758.91 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of cocaine, a substantial amount of cash, and more than 300 pills in the vehicle, the release stated.
Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, and the amount seized represented more than 379,000 lethal doses, according to the release.
Mosher faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine up to $5 million, followed by a minimum of four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Maine said. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine Mosher's sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, according to the release.