Coast Guard crews tow fishing vessel 65 miles east of Kennebunk

There were no injuries reported.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Sitkinak and Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Mass., towed a disabled fishing vessel 65 nautical miles off of Kennebunk Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, from the owner of the 77-foot fishing vessel Sea Farmer II, reporting the ship was disabled and crew was requesting assistance.

Sitkinak's crew arrived on scene and began to tow the Sea Farmer II at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday. They then towed them 60 nautical miles over the course of 19 hours to rendezvous with a sister ship of the fishing vessel, and attempt repairs.

A Coast Guard Station Gloucester 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew then escorted the fishing vessel safely into Gloucester Harbor 3 p.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries reported even with two to three-foot seas and 10-15 knots of wind.