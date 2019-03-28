BANGOR, Maine — A Clifton man, charged with murdering his girlfriend, appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Dwight Osgood Jr., 37, also known as Jay, appeared in a Penobscot County Superior courtroom in Bangor.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Kary Dill, 35, inside the Airline Road home the couple shared.

Osgood pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charge of intentional or knowing murder. He was indicted on the charge by a Grand Jury in February.

The judge said a harness bail hearing may be set in the future but for now, he will continue to be held in custody.

Osgood is now walking with a cane. His lawyer tells NEWS CENTER Maine Osgood suffered from injuries while incarcerated which may have been self-inflicted. He spent time in an area hospital for his injuries.

