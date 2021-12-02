Clifton man charged with murdering his girlfriend sentenced to 30 years

Police say Osgood shot his girlfriend, 35-year-old Kary Dill, in 2019 inside the Rt. 9 home in Clifton the couple shared.

BANGOR, Maine — A Clifton man charged with murdering his girlfriend has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

39-year-old Dwight Osgood Jr., also known as Jay, appeared in Penobscot County Superior Court in Bangor Friday to plead guilty as part of a plea agreement with the state.

Defense attorney Jeffery Toothacker says the 30-year sentence took time for all the parties to come together.

“We had a lot of negotiations. We had a settlement conference where another judge meet with both sides and the numbers came down about as low as they would go," Toothaker said. "He actually initially said no and then I got a letter last week saying that he wanted to plead which I was kinda surprise given his posture. And we scheduled this very quickly as you can see."

Some of Kary Dill’s friends told NEWS CENTER Maine they weren’t happy with the plea deal but Toothaker believes it is in the best interest of everyone involved.