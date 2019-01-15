CLIFTON, Maine — An arrest has been made in connection with the discovery of a woman's body found Monday morning at her home in Clifton.

State police on Tuesday arrested Dwight Osgood Jr., 37, of Clifton. He was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. at the State Police barracks in Bangor, according to Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Osgood is charged with murder in connection with his girlfriend's death.

State police said Osgood's girlfriend, Kary Dill, was found shot to death. The couple had shared the home in Clifton for about four years, police said.

Osgood was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. He's scheduled to make his first court appearance in Penobscot Superior Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.