PORTLAND, Maine — Classes were canceled at Casco Bay High School Wednesday after police were notified on Tuesday about an online threat targeting students.

Police arrested and a 17-year-old boy in Westbrook on Wednesday, Nov. 20, around 9 a.m. for the threat and are charging him with terrorizing.

Portland Police said officers seized a BB-gun that looked like a more powerful firearm during the teen's arrest. The young man was issued a juvenile summons and as part of his conditions of release he is banned from school property.

The teen was released to the custody of his parents.

According to school officials, the threat was specifically directed at 20 Casco Bay students through social media at the end of the school day on Tuesday.

A student reported the threat, prompting administrators to close school on Wednesday as a precaution.

"This is another great example of Portland students doing the right thing by notifying faculty of a possible threat," Principal Derek Pierce said in a statement.

The Portland Arts & Technology High School (PATHS) was also closed because it shares the same campus as Casco Bay High School.

Portland Schools said PATHS was included because both schools share the same campus, but no PATHS students were threatened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police at (207) 874-8575.