PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for person or people that spray-painted the City Hall sidewalk last night.

“No one deserves to be out in the cold.” and “NO CAP ON THE NEW SHELTER” were written on the sidewalk in black spray paint along with three human silhouettes in pink-colored spray paint.

"The City of Portland respects all opinions regarding policy matters, but we do not tolerate criminal acts, and defacing City property is not the right way to share your message," The City said in a statement.

The City is planning to press charges once the person who vandalized the sidewalk is identified. It is working with GraffitiBusters to remove the graffiti from the plaza.

Anyone with information should call Police at (207) 874-8575.